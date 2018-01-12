64 crore given to farmers: MP CM

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that an amount of Rs. 64 crore was transferred in the accounts of the farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana scheme.

The Madhya Pradesh Government on January 6 launched Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana scheme which provides facilities to farmers for better irrigation to tackle the crisis of drought.

"Rs. 64 crore was transferred in the accounts of farmers in Chhindwara district. Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana is proving to be a boon for them," Chouhan told ANI.

Earlier on January 6, Chouhan said the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana would save the state farmers. "When I made the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana people said that the state treasury will go empty due to this scheme, but I told them it doesn't matter. At least the farmers will be saved," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, during a Kisaan Sammelan here. Chouhan added he had sanctioned a Rs 183-crore relief for Tikamgarh farmers affected by drought. "Till now, under the cultivation of the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, 5 lakh 37 thousand farmers have sold their crops in the entire state. This scheme will be implemented in the future, so that farmers should never face crisis," he added. Under the scheme, the interest and the compound interest will be borne by the government. (ANI)