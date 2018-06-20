64% rise in terror incidents in J-K over 2 years, as BJP-PDP alliance splinters

Mumbai: There was a 64% rise in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir over three years to 2017, providing some perspective to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decision to call off its three-year alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As many as 744 people died in these three years: 471 terrorists, 201 security forces and 72 civilians, the data show.

It was amidst this scenario eight months ago that home minister Rajnath Singh said the situation in the conflict ridden state was “improving”. “I don’t want to claim that everything is completely fine but things are improving, this I can say with firm belief,” Singh said on September 11, 2017.

The state saw the most terror incidents in 2017 since 2010, which saw 488 incidents.

J&K witnessed the fewest terror incidents (170) over the last 28 years in 2013. Since then, incidents have more than doubled over the last four years to 2017.

The PDP and the BJP formed a coalition government in Jammu & Kashmir in March 2015. Since then armed encounters between militants and security forces have increased by 53% over the preceding three years, reported on May 18, 2018. In 247 encounters recorded from 2015 to 2017, 439 militants (including 156 Kashmiris) and 200 government forces (including 109 army personnel) were killed.

The rift between the two parties widened following the central government’s decision to resume anti-terror operations in the state after Ramzan, reported on June 19, 2018.

“We have taken a decision, it is untenable for BJP to continue in alliance with PDP in Jammu & Kashmir, hence we are withdrawing,” Ram Madhav, BJP national general secretary, said.

The withdrawal of support by the BJP led to the resignation by chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

“I am not shocked,” Mufti said on the withdrawal of BJP from the alliance. “We didn’t do this alliance for power. This alliance had a bigger motive- unilateral ceasefire, PM’s visit to Pakistan, withdrawal of cases against 11,000 youth.”

With the chief minister resigning, the state is likely to be under Governor’s rule. This is the eighth time governor’s rule is being imposed on the state.

The PDP won 28 of 87 seats in the 2014 state assembly elections with the BJP coming second with 25. By quitting the J&K government, the BJP is now in power in 19 of 29 states.

J&K saw the most terror incidents (5,938) in 1995 in which 1,332 terrorists were killed and 1,031 civilians and 237 security forces lost their lives.

In 2001, the state saw most (2,020) terrorist deaths and maximum security forces (536) lost their lives.

Source: Lok Sabha 1; 2

Note: The data in Parliamentary Standing Committee report on terror incidents in J&K from 1990 to March 12, 2017 do not tally with the total given in the table. We have sent an email to the ministry of home affairs on June 18, 2018, requesting clarification on the data. We will update the copy as soon as we receive any response. We have used data from 1990 to 2016 from the parliamentary report, and data for 2017 from a Lok Sabha reply dated March 13, 2018.

More than 70,000 terror incidents have been reported in J&K over the last 28 years ending 2017, in which 22,143 terrorists were killed and 13,976 civilians and 5,123 soldiers lost their lives.

J&K was rocked by a series of killings last week: Journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead on June 13, and rifleman Aurangzeb Khan of the Indian army was kidnapped and killed on June 14.

The United Nations released a report on June 14, 2018, alleging violations of human rights and abuses by India in J&K.

The Central government called for a Ramzan ceasefire on May 16, 2018, asking the security forces not to launch anti-terror operations during the period in a move to reduce violence and tension in the state.

However, 60 terror incidents and 39 deaths–including six civilians, nine security personnel and 24 terrorists–were reported in J&K during the the ceasefire, reported on June 17, 2018.

As many as 39 incidents were reported during the first 16 days of Ramzan in May 2018 as against 195 incidents last year, reported on June 6, 2018.

Between January and April this year, 245 incidents of stone pelting on central reserve police force were reported , in which 71 security personnel were injured.

As many as 4,799 stone pelting incidents were reported in J&K between 2015 and 2017, reported on May 18, 2018.

Over 4,000 first information reports against 14,315 stone pelters have been registered during the last three years in the state, according to this reply to the J&K legislative council on February 7, 2018.

Comments have been coming in from political leaders on the sudden withdrawal of the BJP from the coalition government.

