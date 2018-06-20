64% rise in terror incidents in J-K over 2 years, as BJP-PDP alliance splinters

Mumbai: There was a 64% rise in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir over three years to 2017, providing some perspective to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decision to call off its three-year alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Over 800 terror incidents have been reported in J&K over the three years ending 2017–up from 208 in 2015 to 342 in 2017–according to an IndiaSpend analysis of government data.
The rift between the two parties widened following the central government’s decision to resume anti-terror operations in the state after Ramzan, NDTV reported on June 19, 2018. “We have taken a decision, it is untenable for BJP to continue in alliance with PDP in Jammu & Kashmir, hence we are withdrawing,” Ram Madhav, BJP national general secretary, said.
The withdrawal of support by the BJP led to the resignation by chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. “I am not shocked,” Mufti said on the withdrawal of BJP from the alliance. “We didn’t do this alliance for power. This alliance had a bigger motive- unilateral ceasefire, PM’s visit to Pakistan, withdrawal of cases against 11,000 youth.” With the chief minister resigning, the state is likely to be under Governor’s rule. This is the eighth time governor’s rule is being imposed on the state. The PDP won 28 of 87 seats in the 2014 state assembly elections with the BJP coming second with 25. By quitting the J&K government, the BJP is now in power in 19 of 29 states. J&K saw most terror incidents in 1995 J&K saw the most terror incidents (5,938) in 1995 in which 1,332 terrorists were killed and 1,031 civilians and 237 security forces lost their lives. In 2001, the state saw most (2,020) terrorist deaths and maximum security forces (536) lost their lives.
Note: The data in Parliamentary Standing Committee report on terror incidents in J&K from 1990 to March 12, 2017 do not tally with the total given in the table. We have sent an email to the ministry of home affairs on June 18, 2018, requesting clarification on the data. We will update the copy as soon as we receive any response. We have used data from 1990 to 2016 from the parliamentary report, and data for 2017 from a Lok Sabha reply dated March 13, 2018.
