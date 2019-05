A 65-year-old woman was allegedly found dead at her residence in Punjabi Bagh area of the national capital, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Saroj. The police suspects that the killing occurred around 7 p.m. last evening.

The victim was reportedly alone at home when the incident occurred..

Preliminary probe suggests robbery as the motive behind the murder however, the angle of revenge is also being considered.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)