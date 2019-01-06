67 girl students admitted to hospital, food poisoning suspected

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Atleast 67 girls of a state-run residential school were rushed to a hospital in the Ranga Reddy district on Sunday after they complained of stomach ache and vomitted, police said.

Police suspect food poisoning as the reason behind the incident.

The schoolgirls, all minors, belong to the Government Kasturba Girl's High School, informed police.

"Last evening all the students had fruit salad. After some time they had dinner and went to the bed. Today early morning the girls started vomiting and complained of stomach ache," Guruvaiah Goud, Chevella Police Station's Circle Inspector, told ANI.

Goud further informed that most of the girls have been shifted to the Chevella Government Hospital for treatment. "At least 20 girls, who are slightly serious, have been shifted to Niloufer Government Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment," he added. "A case will be registered if anyone's negligence is found after getting the reports," Goud assured. (ANI)