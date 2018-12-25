68 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): In another major bureaucratic reshuffle after forming the government in Rajasthan, the Congress transferred as many as 68 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Tuesday.

This comes after the state government had transferred 40 IAS officers last week including Kuldeep Ranka, who was previously principal secretary of tourism and forest department. He has been appointed as principal secretary to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Ranka had replaced Tanmay Kumar.

The Congress recently won the Rajasthan Assembly elections, garnering as many as 99 seats in the 200-member Assembly. While the party did not reach the majority mark, it formed the government with the support of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Bahujan Samaj Party and Independents. (ANI)