Purulia[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Seven people died after a fire broke out in their temporary shade in West Bengal’s Purulia district late on Thursday night, police said on Friday.The shade, made of plastic and leaves of palm tree, caught fire when the family members were asleep.Initially, it has been suspected that the fire was caused by a lamp or a stove.The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

