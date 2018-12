[India], December 14 (ANI): Seven people were killed and three were injured in a road accident in Sujandhar village of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The accident took place in mountainous Reasi district, about 210 km south of Srinagar city after the vehicle lost its balance and skidded off the road.

Last week 13 people were killed and 19 others injured after a passenger bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in region's Poonch district.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)