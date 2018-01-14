7-member BCI delegation to meet SC judges, CJI on crisis

New Delhi: A seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India (BCI) are meeting individually with the four senior Supreme Court judges, who have made allegations against the Chief Justice of India (CJI).





The delegation comprises BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, Co-Chairman S Prabakaran, Executive Committee Chairman Apurba Kumar Sharma, Vice-Chairman Satish A Deshmukh, Associate Managing Trustee Pratap C. Mehta, Rameshchandra G. Shah and T.S. Ajith.





After meeting Justice Chelameswar, when the delegation was asked about the same, a member said, 'We will react after meeting Chief Justice of India and other three judges in the evening."



On Saturday, the BCI formed a seven-member delegation to resolve the issue between the two parties today.

In a press conference called by the four judges on Friday, Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph alleged that the CJI had violated the conventions in his role as the master of the roster.

The judges appealed the nation to save their institution if they wanted democracy in the country to survive.

The press conference had evoked mixed reactions from various members of the society.