[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Seven Naxals were arrested from Sukma district by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday.

Under Gadiras police station area, four Naxals were arrested, while three female Naxalites were arrested from Chintagufa, Chintalnaar and Polampalli area.

On January 14, the security forces arrested three Naxals in Dantewada.

A joint team of police and the CRPF was out on a search operation when it nabbed them. (ANI)