7 Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

[India], Apr. 27 (ANI): Seven Naxals were killed in an encounter with the security forces near Penta village of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday.

The Naxals, who were killed, includes two males and five female cadres.

The security forces also recovered some arms and ammunition.

More details are awaited.

Yesterday, 60 Naxals from Abujmarh surrendered before Bastar Inspector General (IG) Vivekananda Sinha in Narayanpur.

The Naxals, which included 40 men and 20 women, said they were fed up with the Naxalites' strategies and hence decided to quit.

They also surrendered seven rifles. (ANI)