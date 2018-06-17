7 of 50 IAS officers declared assets, reveals RTI query

[India], June 17 (ANI): A Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed that only seven out of 50 IAS officers posted in Uttarakhand have declared their assets and properties before the Department of Personnel and Training for the financial year 2016-17.

As per protocol, IAS officers have to declare their assets on Sparrow Web site and upload it with their E Sign, in January each year.

However, a letter with a query on the matter was received by the Department of Personnel and Training on May 14 this year, which sought the declaration of property of IAS officers posted in the state.

In response, the Department of Personnel and Training sent a list of IAS officers posted in the state. Among the officers, only S. Ramaswamy, Dr. Ranbir Singh, Ashish Joshi, Sonika, Sushil Kumar, Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, and Jyoti Neeraj Kherwal had declared their assets and uploaded the same, while the remaining failed to do so. (ANI)