[India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Rachakonda Special Operation Team (SOT) has apprehended

seven members of a gang posing as Railway recruitment officers.

"The accused members posed as Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) officers

and issued fake and fabricated appointment letters and collected huge money," said Rachakonda Commissioner

Mahesh Bhagwat.

SOT also seized 20 lakh fake appointment letters, ID cards and seven mobile phones from their possession.(ANI)