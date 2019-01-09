7 political parties seek registration from EC

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Ahead of the 2019 general elections, seven new political parties have sought registration from the Election Commission of India on Tuesday.

The new political parties seeking registration include Bhartiya Vikash Dal United, Loktantrik Jan Swaraj Party, National Awami United Party, Purvanchal Navnirman Party, Rashtriya Janshakti Samaj Party, Sakala Janula Party, and Swatantra Party (Jan).

The Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held either in the month of April-May.

There are currently nearly 2,000 registered parties, out of which only a few are recognised by the EC. Out of the recognised parties, seven are national parties, while 59 are of the state level. (ANI)