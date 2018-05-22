7-year-old boy dies in Hyderabad wall collapse

[India], May 22 (ANI): A 7-year-old boy, Ayaan, was killed in Hyderabad's Tappachabutra after a wall collapsed on him.

Ayaan's younger brother Shoaib, who also got injured in the mishap, is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place when a side wall of their house collapsed on them late last night.

"Yesterday late night while a family was sleeping at their residence, a side wall collapsed and fell on Ayaan, 7-year-old boy and his younger brother Shoaib, 6-year-old, immediately both were shifted to the hospital for treatment by family. Doctors in the Osmania General Hospital declared Ayaan as brought dead," a police official said.

The police said that a case has been registered in the regard and further probe is on. (ANI)