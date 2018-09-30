7-year-old molested by auto rickshaw driver in Hyderabad

[India], Sept 30 (ANI): A seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested by an auto rickshaw driver in Hyderabad's Nampally area.

In their complaint, the victim's parents stated that the accused, who was hired to ferry their daughter to school, molested the minor on her way back home.

The matter came to light, after the victim narrated her ordeal to her parents.

A case has been registered under section 9 r/w 10 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and the accused has been taken into custody. (ANI)