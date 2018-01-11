7-year-old student dies after being allegedly beaten up in school

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): A 7-year-old boy died after allegedly being beaten up by his teacher in a Gaziabad school on Thursday.

According to parents, victim, Katib was mercilessly beaten by his teacher because his parents failed to pay his school fees.

The school administration said that he was very ill and had fallen unconscious after which he was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The school owner however has assured strict action against the guilty.

The police have launched an investigation into the case. (ANI)