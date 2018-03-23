7-yr-old cancer patient becomes Mumbai cop for a day

[India], Mar 23 (ANI): The Make a Wish NGO and Mulund Police station on Friday jointly fulfilled a seven-year-old cancer patient's wish of becoming a Police Inspector.

As part of a programme by the Mulund Police Station and the NGO, the jubilant Arpit Mandal donned the khaki uniform complete with a police cap, for a day.

ACP Anil Walzade, Senior Police Inspector (PI) Shripad Kale, PI Lata Sutar, and other officers and men of Mulund Police Station, along with the NGO members were present with Arpit on his big day.

The child and his family also thanked the Mumbai Police for fulfilling his wish, Senior Police Inspector Shripad Kale said in a statement. (ANI)