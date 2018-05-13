70 flights diverted at Delhi Airport due to dust storm

New Delhi: As many as 70 flights have been diverted from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to the heavy dust storm and rain in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday.

Strong winds, accompanied by dust, followed by rain, lashed the city on Sunday afternoon bringing a sudden decline in the weather.

Nine Delhi-bound flights were also forced to make an emergency landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, after Air Traffic Control (ATC) didn't permit them to land at IGI due to bad weather conditions.

Vistara's Srinagar flight to Delhi was also diverted to Amritsar. Not just flights, the thunderstorm also affected the Delhi Metro services. The services between the Indraprastha and Karol Bagh metro stations of blue line were disrupted after a tree fell on the track between Rajiv Chowk and RK Ashram Marg metro stations. The thunderstorm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours, said Charan Singh, Scientist, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). As per IMD, several parts of Delhi including other cities like Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwadi, Sohna, Palwal, Jhajjar, Manesar, Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Aurangabad, Aligarh, Sonipat, Bagpat, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad will witness the same change in weather today.