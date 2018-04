[India], Apr. 09 (ANI): A 70-year-old man died and his wife was critically injured after his nephew attacked them with an axe here on Sunday.

The incident took place when the accused forcefully entered the house and attacked both with a sharp-edged weapon, said the police.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and admitted the injured lady to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The accused has been arrested, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated. (ANI)