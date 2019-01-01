70,000 children live on streets in Delhi: DCPCR

, (ANI): As many as 70,000 children in the national capital are either homeless or live on streets, says a survey conducted by the Delhi Commission for Protection for Child's Right (DCPCR).

DCPCR chairperson Ramesh Negi said: "We conducted a survey where over 70, 000 children were found on the streets. All the children living on the street come from different background."

Negi further said the aim of mapping exercise is to get these children an identity by issuing them an identity proof. "Once they get identity proof, they will be covered under various government schemes, which will safeguard their interests."

Negi said the survey is still in progress. "These children keep migrating from one place to another. This creates a problem in the survey. Maybe the number of destitute children increases when the final mapping is done," he added. Indian Constitution s provides safeguards to create a safe and secure environment for the overall development of children who are in need of care and protection. (ANI)