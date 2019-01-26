70th Republic Day: From Madarsa in Lucknow to synagogue in Pune, tricolour flies high across India

On the occasion of 70th Republic Day, the tricolour was hoisted at a Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Saturday.

The unfurling of the tricolour at the Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal Madrasa was followed by a further celebration of the national festival.

In Pune, the Bene Israeli community hoisted the Indian national flag at its synagogue in Pune. The flag was hoisted at the Succath Shelemo Synagogue.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari unfurled the tricolour at their respective residences while Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah unfurled the tricolour at the party office in the national capital

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police celebrated India’s 70th Republic Day at 18 thousand feet above the sea in minus 30 degrees. The troops hoisted the national flag. Meanwhile, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa watching the proceedings, India displayed its military might and rich cultural diversity during the dazzling 70th Republic Day parade in the Capital which for the first time saw veteran soldiers of the Indian National Army walking down the Rajpath. The Republic Day Parade Ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modileading the nation in paying homage to soldiers killed in combat by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. The grand finale of the parade was a spectacular flypast by the IAF which commenced with the ‘Rudra’ formation comprising three ALH Mk IV WSI helicopters in ‘Vic’ formation, followed by the ‘Hercules’ formation comprising three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in ‘Vic’ formation. Behind the ‘Hercules’ formation was the ‘Netra’ the “Eye in the Sky”. Trailing them was the ‘Sutlej Formation’ which is AN 32 aircraft flying in ‘Vic’ formation. Behind the ‘Netra’ formation was the ‘Globe’ formation, comprising one C-17 Globemaster flanked by two Su-30 MKIs. One of the An-32s was for the first time flying with bio-fuel. Next in line were the Five Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft, in ‘Arrowhead’ formation. Following the Jaguars were five MiG-29 Upgrade Air Superiority Fighters in ‘Arrowhead’ formation. Three state-of-the-art, SU-30 MKIs of Indian Air Force executed the Trishul manoeuvre. The culmination of the parade was marked by a lone Su-30 MKI flying at a speed of 900 km/hr splitting the sky with a ‘Vertical Charlie’ manoeuvre over the saluting dais. The ceremony culminated with the national anthem and release of balloons. (ANI)