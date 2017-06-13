73 kgs of Cannabis seized, six arrested in Hyderabad

[India], June 13 (ANI): As many as six persons were arrested and 73 kilograms of cannabis was seized on Tuesday.

The Rachakonda Police have seized a car as well.

On credible information, the Hayathnagar Police and the SOT jointly conducted vehicle checking near ORR, Peddamberpet, Abdullapurmet Mandal, under the limits of Hayathnagar, and intercepted the vehicle which was transporting Ganja to Mumbai.

The police discovered and seized the Ganjas and arrested the two accused.

A case has been registered for illegal possession and transportation of Ganja. (ANI)