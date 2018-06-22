73-yr-old woman dies during Yoga Day celebrations

[India] June 22 (ANI): A 73-year-old died during the International Yoga Day celebrations at Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun.

The woman, Sudha Mishra fell unconscious at the venue and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she died during the treatment.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Rai informed ANI, "Medical camps and ambulances were already at the site. The Police immediately took her to the hospital where she died during treatment. Only doctor can ascertain the reason behind her death."

The incident was reported from FRI, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated with thousands of volunteers to celebrate the fourth edition of International Yoga Day. Here, the Prime Minister said that yoga has become one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being. Along with the Prime Minister, around 50000 yoga enthusiasts kick-started India's International Yoga Day celebrations at Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute today. A number of yoga-related events were also organised across the world to mark the event. (ANI)