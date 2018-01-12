75% attendance mandatory in JNU now

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has made a minimum of 75 per cent attendance compulsory for all students to appear in their respective examinations.

However, in case of absence on valid medical grounds, 60 per cent attendance will be needed for students to appear in their end-semester examinations.

The directive, issued on January 10, is effective from this winter session and will apply to all part-time and BA, MA, M.Sc, M. Tech, MPH, PG Diploma and M.Phil students.

The circular was issued by Assistant Registrar (Evaluation) Sajjan Singh, on the recommendations of the Committee constituted to frame the modalities/guidelines for the attendance system of the students. To keep a track of their attendance record, students can check the monthly attendance report that will be put up at the end of every month. (ANI)