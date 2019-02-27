8 airports closed down for commercial services after Pakistan violates India airpace

New Delhi: Eight airports in the country have been shut down amid an escalation of tension with Pakistan. The list includes airports in Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar and Leh, Kullu-Manali, Kangra, Shimla and Pathankot - all close to the border. While the official notice mentions a three-month shutdown, sources said it is the outer limit and depending on the situation on ground, it can be revoked earlier.

The move comes after an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam this morning. Two bodies have been found, said the police.

According to informed sources, the airports' facilities are currently being used by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Consequently, no commercial operation will take place in these airports. Several flights to and from these airports have either been diverted or put on hold. The crash took place in the backdrop of heavy shelling and firing from across the border on a day IAF fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed a vast terror camp within Pakistan in a pre-dawn strike. The area has been on high alert amid warnings of retaliation after India's fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed a vast terror camp within Pakistan in a pre-dawn strike on Tuesday. Air Vistara tweeted that flights from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are on hold due to the airspace restrictions. Several airports including Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar and Chandigarh have been closed for civilian operation, airport sources said on Wednesday.