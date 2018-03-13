8 CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack in Sukma

[India], Mar. 13 (ANI): Eight personnel of the 212 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in an IED blast by Naxals in Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday

The CRPF personnel were carrying out an area-domination operation in the area, when their mine-protected vehicle (MPV) was reportedly blown up.

The blast also injured six CRPF personnel, of which four are said to be critical.

All the injured personnel have been evacuated by helicopter to Raipur for medical treatment.

More details are awaited. (ANI)