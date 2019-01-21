8 dead after boat capsizes off Karwar in Karnataka

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): Eight people died after a boat ferrying 26 devotees to the mainland from a temple in Kurumgarh island capsized off the Karwar coast on Monday, informed the Indian Navy.

Civil boats operating in the area rescued 17 people. The Navy along with Coast Guard is searching for the one missing person.

According to the Navy, the accident took place at around 3 p.m. when the devotees were returning after participating in ‘Koormagad Narasmiha Jatre’ held at Koormagad island, which is approximately three kilometers from Karwar.

Upon being informed of the accident by the district administration at about 4:45 PM, the Indian Navy immediately pressed into action and dispatched two Chetak helicopters and two fast interceptor crafts to the area for search and rescue. Diving teams from Karwar Naval Area have also been deployed. (ANI)