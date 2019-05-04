8 dead as Cyclone 'Fani' slams into Odisha

New Delhi: Cyclone 'Fani' barrelled through Odisha on Friday, unleashing copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph, killing at least eight people, blowing away thatched houses, and swamping towns and villages, officials said.
The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' or the 'Hood of Snake' made landfall around 8 am in Puri, with roaring winds flattening huts, enveloping the pilgrim town in sheets of rain, and submerging homes.
At least eight people have been reported dead so far, senior officials said, adding information was still awaited from many areas.
While three people, including a teenage boy, were reported killed in Puri district, three perished in Bhubaneswar and nearby areas. Flying debris from a concrete structure fatally struck a woman in Nayagarh. An elderly woman died of heart attack at a relief shelter in Kendrapara district, official sources said.
Hundreds of engineers and technicians were working on a war-footing to restore power supply.
Work is on to restore road communication, thrown into disarray with thousands of uprooted trees blocking the way in innumerable places, Patnaik said.
The cyclonic system, whose eye is around 28 km wide, moved around 30 kmph, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, H R Biswas said soon after Fani made the landfall.
But within the system, the winds reached speeds of up to 175 kilometres per hour that gusted up to 200 kmph, leaving in their wake uprooted trees and thatched structures, including in the state capital Bhubaneswar.
The chief minister said nearly 12 lakh people were evacuated and shifted to safer locations within 24 hours ahead of the cyclone from about 10,000 villages and 52 urban agglomerations in probably the largest such exercise at the time of a natural calamity in the country.
The evacuees have been accommodated in over 4,000 shelters, including 880 specially designed cyclone centres where free cooked food is being served to them, he said.
Sethi said, adding that Bhubaneswar was hit by high velocity wind of around 140 kmph.
Telecommunication lines got snapped in several parts of state capital Bhubaneswar and several other areas. Mobile towers were damaged and power supply was disconnected in many places.
Summer crops, orchards and plantations also suffered huge damage, he said.
National TV channels showed videos claimed to have been shot by residents of Bhubaneswar where a bus was seen bobbing under the impact of the windstorm before flipping on its side.
Flight operations at Bhubaneswar airport remained suspended on Friday, while Paradip and Gopalpur ports were also closed as a precautionary measures.
As Fani pummelled Odisha, neighbouring West Bengal braced itself for its fury.
The sky was overcast in Kolkata and several other places since Friday morning as rain came in spurts, inundating several parts of the state capital.
The storm brought down the political temperature, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cancelling all her election rallies that were planned over the next 48 hours and getting down to monitoring the situation.
A red alert has been issued in coastal areas and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.
No flights will depart or arrive at Kolkata airport from 3 pm on Friday to 8 am Saturday, aviation regulator DGCA said in New Delhi.