8 injured as passenger train derails in MP

[India], Apr. 15 (ANI): Five coaches of the Katni-Chopan passenger train derailed on Saturday, leaving eight passengers injured.

Katni's Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Hari Om Sharma said, "Eight passengers were injured during the accident. Number may rise. Most the the passengers travelling were labourers."

The incident took place between Salhna-Pipariyakala in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

The reason behind the derailment is yet to be known.

The rescue operation is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)