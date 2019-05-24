8 injured in grenade blast outside Guwahati mall

[India], May 15 (ANI): At least eight people sustained injuries in an explosion outside a mall on Zoo Road in Guwahati on Wednesday.

"A grenade blast took place at 8 pm. An investigation is underway," said Deepak Kumar, Guwahati Commissioner of Police.

Two unknown bike-borne suspects lobbed a grenade on state police troops and fled the spot.

The area has been cordoned off and police is present at the spot. The injured have been referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)