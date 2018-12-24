8 killed, 10 injured in freak accident on Rohtak-Rewari Highway

, (ANI): As many as eight people, including six women, were killed while 10 sustained injuries in a freak accident when 50 vehicles hit each other on the Rohtak-Rewari highway in Haryana.

The vehicles collided successively due to dense fog caused by the onset of winter, according to officials.

Haryana Minister OP Dhankar said compensation of Rs. 2 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to those who sustained severe injury and Rs. 50, 000 would be given to those with minor injuries.

The injured are being treated at a hospital. Further details are underway. (ANI)