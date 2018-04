[India], April 18 (ANI): Eight people were killed and several others injured after strong winds of up to 98 km per hour hit Kolkata and its adjoining areas late on Tuesday night.

Four died were reported in Kolkata, while 4 people in Howrah.

People returning home after work faced major traffic jams as metro and more than 24 train are running late from Howrah station.

Departure and arrival of some flights were also delayed because of storm.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)