8 men drag, disrobe minor girl in Bihar's Jehanabad, video goes viral

: A shocking video showing a group of eight youth molesting a minor girl in Bihar's Jehanabad area has gone viral and has been doing the rounds on social media since Saturday evening.

In the video, the youth were seen molesting, dragging and undressing the victim while lifting her off her feet. The girl is seen pleading with the men and resisting their attacks. Onlookers shot a video of the incident instead of helping the girl.

Two people have been detained by the police for their alleged involvement in the molestation of a minor girl in Jehanabad.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons after videos showing a minor girl being molested by a group of youths went viral on social networking sites on Saturday. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) were also constituted to investigate the incident.