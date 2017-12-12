8 vehicles set blaze by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): At least eight vehicles were set ablaze by Naxals in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday.

The eight vehicles that were burnt were used for constructing road from Eragon to Churegaon. Mixer machine, tipper, tractor and JCB machines were also burnt down.

The Naxals had called for a 'Bharat Bandh' today, confirmed Kondagaon SP Ashutosh Singh.

In another incident, a pump house in the NDMC mine area of Dantewada was burned down. This has also affected the water supply in the area.

The incident took place under Bacheli police station area. (ANI)