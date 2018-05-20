8 VVPATs seized from labourer's house in Karnataka

[India], May 20 (ANI): Eight Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) without batteries were seized from a labourer's house, on Sunday here, a week after elections were conducted in the state.

The Karnataka Chief Election Officer Sanjeev Kumar said that the labourers were using the cover as box to keep their clothes.

"Eight covers of VVPATs were found from a shed in Bijapur district. Police are on the spot, we are verifying further facts. There is no machine there," Karnataka Chief Election Officer said.

Meanwhile, police said that a case has been registered in this regard and investigation will be conducted. (ANI)