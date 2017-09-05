8-year-old boy tries to click selfie with gun, accidentally shoots self

Ghaziabad: An eight-year-old boy accidently shot himself in the head while clicking a selfie, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.





The victim, named Junaid, and few of his friends were clicking a selfie, while holding a gun, which is when the child accidently pulled the trigger and the bullet hit Junaid's head.





Junaid's neighbour, Kale, allegedly was in possession of an illegal gun.





The eight-year-old boy, along with his friends, had decided to click a picture with the gun and post it on social media.



He was immediately rushed to the GTB Hospital in Delhi where his condition was declared to be fragile.

The police have taken Kale into custody.

An investigation into Kale's illegal gun and the purpose of keeping the weapon in underway.