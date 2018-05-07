8-year-old girl abducted in Bihar

[India], May 07 (ANI) An 8-year-old girl, was kidnapped from Bihar's Purnea district here on Monday, the police said.

The victim, who is a Class 3 student of a private school, was abducted in daylight when she was getting out of her school bus by four wheeler-borne criminals from Purnea's Gulzarbag Bazar locality.

She is the daughter of a businessman.

Purnea Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma said the incident took place when Navya was returning to home from school.

"The police is conducting raids to rescue the child. We took actions immediately after we heard about the child being kidnapped," he said. (ANI)