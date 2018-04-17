8-year-old raped and murdered during a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Etah

Etah: Even as the outrage over the brutal Kathua gangrape and murder is yet to subside, a similar incident has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Etah.

According to police, on Tuesday, an eight-year-old girl was strangled to death after rape under Kotwali police station area.

The girl was lured from a marriage ceremony near Mandi Samiti in Shitalpur area on Sunday and the body was recovered on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia said that the accused Sonu has been arrested.

Heavy security has been deployed on the area in view of the resentment among the people. According to sources, a resident of Sitalpur, the victim along with her parents had come to attend wedding ceremony of a local journalist's sister. The girl went missing during garland exchange ceremony, while parents kept on searching for her whereabouts. "Later at around 1:30 am, the unconscious girl was found in semi-naked condition, with strangulation mark on her neck. Her abdomen also had blood stains," said source. After the incident, the girl was declared brought dead in government hospital of Etah. Superintendent of police, Etah, Akhilesh Chaurasia, said, "The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem, while the accused has been arrested. Based on the written complaint of victim's family, the accused Sonu has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and POCSO act." An official source said, "The victim and accused hailed from same village, and probably he lured the victim while her parents, guests and others were busy during the wedding ceremony." Earlier too similar incidents were reported from neighbouring districts of Etah as well. On April 11, in Etah, a dalit girl charged a man of a particular community for allegedly raping her by offering a sedated food. On March 17, a third-year-old law student of Agra college, raped and murdered an eight-year-old girl. He left her body in college ground in Agra. A 14 year-old girl was allegedly raped and burnt to death by her 17 year-old neighbour in Malahpur village of Aligarh on March 3. On February 24, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old neighbor, in Delhi gate police jurisdiction in Aligarh. On February 14, a 16-year-old dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in Nagla Ajab village under Pachokara police jurisdiction of Firozabad district. On February 2 in Shikohabad (Firozabad district), a seven-year-old boy was murdered after been sodomised by a 20-year-old youth, who was neighbour of the victim. On November 26, a seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered by her father in Etmadpur area of Agra district.