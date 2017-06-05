80, 000 people trapped abroad successfully brought back to India: Swaraj

[India], June 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday asserted that around 80, 000 people trapped abroad were successfully brought back to India by the Government in last three years.

Addressing the media here over the completion of three years of the NDA Government, Swaraj said the Ministry has always ensured security of Indians living abroad.

She further said that the Indian missions are playing an appreciable role in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and there has been an increase of 37.5 percent in FDI in last three years.

She said that the India's importance has considerably increased in the comity of nations in past three years and added that India shares good relations with both Israel and Palestine, which do not see eye to eye. Replying to a poser on the Paris Climate Deal, Swaraj said India did not ratify the deal due to any monetary greed or any pressure from any other country, but it is simply committed to the environment. Further commenting on the United States Policy on H1B visa, she said it is a matter of concern but there are many amendments that cannot be made through executive order and added that this issue will be raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits the US. (ANI)