80 dead in 5 states due to lightning, thunderstorm: MHA

[India] May 14 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said that 80 people were killed and 136 injured due to lightning strike and thunderstorm that hit various states across the country since yesterday.

According to a report published by the Home Ministry, 51 died in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, 14 in West Bengal, two in New Delhi and one in Uttarakhand.

Of 136 injured, 123 were injured in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Delhi and two in Uttarakhand.

The figures reported by the MHA were from the intervening nights of May 13 and May 14 when the thunderstorm wreaked havoc across the country. (ANI)