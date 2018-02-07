80 percent Ganga to be cleaned before Kumbh

[India], Feb. 7 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday assured that all 'Namami Gange' projects will be completed soon.

"We are spending Rs. 20,000 crore on River Ganga especially for the upcoming 'Kumbha mela'. We have also completed 47 out of the 189 projects and are also aiming to complete all the projects which have been started for cleaning the Rive Ganga," Gadkari said while addressing a gathering in Allahabad.

"Before the Kumbh mela, Ganga will be cleaned up to 80 percent. Apart from this, sewage treatment will prevent water from going to Ganga," he added.

Gadkari further said that five river ports will also be constructed. "Along with road and water maintenance; transport facility will also be provided," he added. The Kumbh Mela, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, to be held at Sangam in Allahabad. Up to 100 million people gather on the shores of the Ganges to celebrate the Hindu festival. (ANI)