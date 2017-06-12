80.33 per cent voting in Goa panchayat polls

Panaji: A total of 80.33 per cent voters cast their ballot in the Goa village panchayat elections held on Sunday, State Election Commissioner R.K. Srivastava said late on Sunday.

The final polling percentage was released by the top official late on Sunday night, after polling ended as late as 8 PM in some polling booths.

"Overall the election was peaceful. No complaints about violation of code of conduct were reported," Srivastava told reporters here.

A total of 7.49 lakh voters were eligible to cast ballot in the polls to elect grassroots representatives in 186 panchayats across the state.

Srivastava said that 83.16 per cent voting was reported in North Goa district, while 77.86 per cent voting was recorded in South Goa district.