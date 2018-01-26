85 named for Padma Awards, 2017: Here is the full list

[India], Jan. 25 (ANI): A total of 85 people belonging to various disciplines have been named for the Padma Awards in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- on the eve of Republic Day.

These awards will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind at the ceremonial functions which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in March or April.

The list comprises three Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 73 Padma Shri Awards.

Out of the total 14 awardees are women, 16 are in the category of Foreigners/NRI and three Posthumous awardees.

The Padma Vibhushan is the second highest award conferred for exceptional and distinguished service. Padma Vibhushan awardees · Illaiyaraja -Art (Music) · Ghulam Mustafa Khan- Art (Music) · Parameswaran Parameswaran- Literature and Education The Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award for distinguished service of high order. Nine people have been named for the award. Padma Bhushan awardees · Pankaj Advani- Sports (Billiards/Snooker) · Philipose Mar Chrysostom - Spiritualism · Mahendra Singh Dhoni- Sports (Cricket) · Alexander Kadakin (Foreigner/Posthumous) - Public Affairs · Ramachandran Nagaswamy - Archaeology · Ved Prakash Nanda (OCI) - Literature and Education · Laxman Pai - Art (Painting) · Arvind Parikh - Art (Music) · Sharda Sinha - Art (Music) The Padma Shri, which is the fourth highest award, is conferred for distinguished service in any field. Padma Shri awardees · Abhay Bang and Rani Bang - Medicine · Damodar Ganesh Bapat - Social Work · Prafulla Govinda Baruah - Literature and Education (Journalism) · Mohan Swaroop Bhatia - Art (Folk Music) · Sudhanshu Biswas - Social Work · Saikhom Mirabai Chanu - Sports (Weightlifting) · Pandit Shyamlal Chaturvedi - Literature and Education (Journalism) · Jose Ma Joey Concepcion III (Foreigner) - Trade & Industry · Langpoklakpam Subadani Devi - Art (Weaving) · Somdev Devvarman - Sports (Tennis) · Yeshi Dhoden - Medicine · Arup Kumar Dutta - Literature and Education · Doddarange Gowda - Art (Lyrics) · Arvind Gupta - Literature and Education · Digamber Hansda - Literature and Education · Ramli Bin Ibrahim (Foreigner) - Art (Dance) · Anwar Jalalpuri (Posthumous) - Literature and Education · Piyong Temjen Jamir - Literature and Education · Sitavva Joddati - Social Work · Malti Joshi - Literature and Education · Manoj Joshi - Art (Acting) · Rameshwarlal Kabra - Trade & Industry · Pran Kishore Kaul - Art · Bounlap Keokangna (Foreigner) -Architecture · Vijay Kichlu - Art-Music · Tommy Koh (Foreigner) - Public Affairs · Lakshmikutty - Medicine (Traditional) · Joyshree Goswami Mahanta - Literature and Education · Narayan Das Maharaj - Spiritualism · Pravakara Maharana - Art (Sculpture) · Hun Many (Foreigner) - Public Affairs · Nouf Marwaai (Foreigner) - Yoga · Zaverilal Mehta - Literature and Education (Journalism) · Krishna Bihari Mishra - Literature and Education · Sisir Purushottam Mishra - Art (Cinema) · Subhasini Mistry - Social Work · Tornio Mizokami (Foreigner) - Literature and Education · Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong (Foreigner) - Spiritualism · Keshav Rao Musalgaonkar - Literature and Education · Dr Thant Myint - U (Foreigner) - Public Affairs · V Nanammal - Yoga · Sulagitti Narasamma - Social Work · Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan - Art (Folk Music) · I Nyoman Nuarta (Foreigner) - Art (Sculpture) · Malai Haji Abdullah Bin Malai Haji Othman (Foreigner) - Social Work · Gobaradhan Panika - Art (Weaving) · Bhabani Charan Pattanaik - Public Affairs · Murlikant Petkar - Sports (Swimming) · Habibullo Rajabov (Foreigner) - Literature and Education · M R Rajagopal - Medicine (Palliative Care) · Sampat Ramteke (Posthumous) - Social Work · Chandra Sekhar Rath - Literature and Education · S S Rathore - Civil Service · Amitava Roy- Science and Engineering · Sanduk Ruit (Foreigner) - Medicine (Ophthalmology) · R Sathyanarayana - Art (Music) · Pankaj M Shah - Medicine (Oncology) · Bhajju Shyam - Art (Painting) · Maharao Raghuveer Singh Literature and Education Rajasthan · Kidambi Srikanth - Sport (Badminton) · Ibrahim Sutar - Art(Music) · Siddeshwara Swamiji - Spiritualism · Lentina Ao Thakkar - Social Work · Vikram Chandra Thakur - Science and Engineering · Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Tharanathan and Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Thyagarajan - Art (Music) · Nguyen Tien Then (Foreigner) - Spiritualism · Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi - Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh · Rajagopalan Vasudevan - Science and Engineering · Manas Bihari Verma - Science and Engineering · Panatawane Gangadhar Vithobaji - Literature and Education · Romulus Whitaker - Wildlife Conservation · Baba Yogendra - Art · A Zakia - Literature and Education (ANI)