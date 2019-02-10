87 fresh cases of Swine flu detected in Rajasthan; death toll touches 107

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): As many as 87 fresh cases of Swine flu were detected in Rajasthan on Sunday, according to data issued by the state's Health Department.

Meanwhile, two people died of Swine flu in the state-one each in Nagaur and Bikaner- taking the death toll to 107 in a span of over a month (from January 1 to February 10).

Thirty two cases were detected positive in Jaipur, 17 in Kota, 10 in Udaipur, 5 in Barmer, 3 in Hanumangarh, 2 each in Ajmer, Nagaur, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, and Pratapgarh, one each in Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Churu, Pali, Baran, Bundi, and Chittorgarh.

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of the several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touched an infected or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air. The symptoms are the same as the seasonal flu, also known as viral fever. This includes a cough, sore throat, and body ache. (ANI)