88 died, around 1000 tested positive for Swine Flu in Rajasthan

[India], Feb. 21 (ANI): At least 88 people died and 976 others were tested positive for H1N1 influenza in Rajasthan so far this year.

Earlier on January 20, Rajasthan Health director VK Singh Mathur said that the health department is "well equipped" to control the situation, adding that they are looking for ways to combat it.

On January 3, the Rajasthan government announced an alert in the state after more than 400 people were diagnosed positive for the swine flu virus in December 2017.

A meeting with senior officials of the health department was also held on January 3. According to medical and health department records, 241 swine flu deaths have occurred in the State since January 2017. Nearly 11,721 people were tested for swine flu between January 1, 2017, to December 19, 2017, out of which 3,214 were confirmed positive. (ANI)