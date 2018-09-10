89-year-old freedom fighter aspires to complete PhD

[India], Sept 10 (ANI): It is said that learning has no age bar and this statement goes perfectly well with a man from Karnataka's Koppal, who aspires to complete his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree at the age of 89.

Freedom fighter Sharanabasavaraj Bisarahalli is an inspiration for all those people who had to leave their education incomplete due to some or the other reason.

Bisarahalli wants to complete his PhD Programme from Hampi University in Kannada Sahitya. He recently also appeared for the entrance exam.

Talking to ANI, Bisarahalli, who attempted the exam last year as well but failed, said that he is confident of cracking the same this time. "I had attempted the exam last year as well, but failed. This time, it went well and I am confident of clearing the exam. I also wish to write a book on literature and Kannada poems," he said. Bisarahalli, however, holds a degree in law and master's degree from Karnataka University in Dharwad and Hampi Kannada University (Kannada University). (ANI)