8th edition of Asian Designer Week held in Delhi, emphasis on North-East textiles

[India] Apr 30, (ANI): The eighth edition of Asian Designer Week became witness to cutting-edge designs showcased by young fashion designers in a two-day event that commenced on Sunday.

Organised by Asian Fashion Design Council (AFDC), the two-day event was marked with the presence of more than 40 young fashion designers from across the country.

"The main aim of organizing this fashion show is to give a platform to young budding designers to showcase their talent," said Roby, Director Asian Fashion Design Council (AFDC).

With a special emphasis on promoting the North-East textiles in collaboration with Delhi Fashion Club (DFC), the event was marked by the presence of who's who of the North East fashion industry. During the event, renowned Manipur designer Robert Naorem showcased his latest summer collection. Celebrating spring summer, Robert's collection showcased the rich Manipuri cultural dress clubbed with Naga headgear. Speaking to ANI, the Manipuri designer said, "This collection speaks not only of design but of emotions of our Northeast culture also. We need to bring these fashion trends in limelight and make the woven textiles of Northeast the fashion trend of India." Vivek Rawat, the creative director of Asian Designer week said, "The last season was a huge success, we hope for even better results this season. Our objective is to formulate a platform for the budding designers across Asia who are immensely talented, and have the potential to take their fashion labels to global markets." (ANI)