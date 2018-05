[India], May 30 (ANI): Nine tourists, including two minors, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a minor boy and molesting a minor girl in Calangute, Goa.

The Calangute Police have arrested all the nine accused, who all are natives of Pune, Maharashtra.

Police Inspector (PI) Jivba Dalvi told ANI that, the parent of the children appeared at the police station on Monday, and informed about the incident.

An FIR has been registered against the accused. (ANI)