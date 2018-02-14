9 dead in Odisha road mishap

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): At least nine people, including four women, died and six others were injured after a brick-laden truck skidded off the road and fell into a 50-feet deep gorge in Odisha's Gajapati district.

The incident took place on Tuesday near Luhajhar Ghat of Gumma block, located about 308 km southwest of Bhubaneswar.

As per the initial information, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down into the deep gorge.

Fifteen people, including the driver, were on board when the incident took place.

Five people died on the spot, while the rest took their last breath at the hospital during treatment. The injured are being treated in the hospital. (ANI)