9 dead in road mishap in AP, CM expresses condolence

[India], June 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed condolence to the family of the people who lost their lives in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool.

Naidu also discussed the issue with the Kurnool district collector and Superintendent of Police and asked them to necessary action at the earliest.

The APSRTC chairman Carla Ramaiah and Managing Director Surendra Babu also expressed condolence on the accident.

Nine people died in the incident which took place earlier in Somayajulapalle village of Kurnool district when an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus hit an auto which was coming from the wrong side.

There were 13 passengers travelling in the auto, who were going to a hospital for medical treatment when the incident took place. Seven people died on the spot, while two lost their lives in hospital. All the deceased are old people suffering from ailments and were going to visit a local doctor in Mahanandi, said the police. Apart from this, four more people were severely injured in the incident. (ANI)